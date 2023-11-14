Potential bird watching center identified in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) for the first time organised a Bird Watching and Environmental Conservation Skills Course.

The three-day event was held at the Edu-Kolosunan Tourism Center, Kampung Kolosunan Inanam on November 3 to 5, in collaboration with Sabah Parks.

Twenty people participated in the programme consisting of the community of Kg Kolosunan, Kg Babagon Toki, Kg Binaung Baru, Homestay Desa Cinta Kobuni Inanam and Homestay Darau Wetland.

According to DBKK Director General Junainah Abbie, in addition to briefing sessions delivered by experts from Sabah Parks, practical training sessions were also held around the forest trail in the village.

“As a result of the five hours of practical training during this course, about 84 species of birds have been found and 12 of them are endemic species, while three species are migratory birds.

“According to bird expert Alim Biun, this area which is also a buffer zone of the Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve, has great potential to be one of the bird watching centers in the state, as he believes the birds found can reach more than 100 species,” she said in a press release on Tuesday.

The closing ceremony of the course was officiated by Inanam assemblyman Peto Galim, who is also the Assistant Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister.