Report problems direct to MBKS, not via ‘middlemen’, says Mayor Wee

KUCHING (Nov 14): Members of the public facing infrastructure-related issues in Kuching South City Council (MBKS) areas should personally report it to the council and not through ‘middlemen’, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

In an apparent reference to opposition politicians, Wee said these ‘middlemen’ would only slow things down and, despite little effort on their part, would then claim credit for resolving the issue.

“If you have an issue with the infrastructure in your area, please raise it with MBKS staff. Cut out the middlemen.

“They just slow the process down but they will claim credit despite only pointing and complaining. So we request the public to come direct to the source, and we will be happy to do whatever we can to see to your needs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile Wee revealed that a dedicated team of MBKS councillors, staff and contractors have started since September started work on the drains in Lorong BDC F6 and F8.

“They work under the hot sun, day in and day out, to implement projects that will make the lives of all Kuching residents clean, safe, and beautiful.

“At MBKS, we maintain all the drains in the council area as part of a continuing programme of rehabilitation.”

He said the process began with raising funds last year to issuing the tender this year and appointing contractors to implement the project.

“We rely on our exemplary council staff and councillors and network of dedicated contractors to carry out repair works on a cycle of maintenance and also to respond to specific issues raised by ordinary citizens,” he added.