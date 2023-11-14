Sabah Business Forum proposed in Tokyo

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe received a courtesy call from the new head of the Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu, Yamashita Yoshito.

In their meeting, Phoong shared insights gleaned from a recent visit to Tokyo.

He expressed a strong desire to cultivate a robust partnership with Japan’s industry leaders, aiming to attract increased investments to Sabah.

Aligned with the Malaysia Look East Policy, the minister conveyed his aspiration to glean insights from Japan’s industrialization sector, with a specific emphasis on the green industry.

Additionally, he highlighted one of the Sabah government’s key initiatives, focusing on the exploration and development of a diverse range of biomass-based products to bolster the downstream industry.

The discussions held during the meeting proved to be mutually enriching, culminating in the proposal to organize a Sabah Business Forum in Tokyo.

This forum aims to facilitate connections between entrepreneurs from Sabah and their counterparts in Japan, fostering collaboration and exchange.

Phoong eagerly anticipates a close collaboration with Yamashita in joint endeavors directed towards the advancement and prosperity of Sabah.