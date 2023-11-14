Sagah: Younger generation must be equipped with STEM education

SERIAN (Nov 14): The younger generation must be equipped with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in order to face the ever-changing world.

In this regard, Education, Innovation, and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah said parents and grandparents should cultivate the interest among their children and grandchildren in STEM subjects, as there is an increasing demand for STEM skills in the evolving world driven by new technologies.

“As you can see, the state policy mentions that we are moving towards digitalisation, green economy, environmental sustainability. All these are related to the scientific sector and require a lot of knowledge relating to STEM subjects.

“As such, we should (cultivate this) at an early age, because when they reach secondary school later on, they will be ready for (the STEM subjects),” he said when met by reporters at an appreciation dinner in Siburan here last night.

Commenting on the dinner, Sagah said it was organised by the Bidayuh community leaders of Serian Division to celebrate the conferment of state awards to four Bidayuh leaders in conjunction with the 87th birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Sagah was conferred the Darjah Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) while Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben was conferred the Darjah Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK).

The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud and Economic Planning Unit director Datu Lester Matthew were each conferred with the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak.

“This event tonight is the initiative by the Serian Division community leaders. It is a surprise for us but we are very grateful to them for this gesture, for organising this appreciation dinner in our honour,” he said.

Among those who were also present at the event was Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and former Tebedu assemblyman Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.