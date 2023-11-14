Sibu cops nab man who ran amok wielding machete, knife

SIBU (Nov 14): Police have apprehended a man who wielded a machete and knife while running amok on Sunday at Jalan Mahsuri here.

In a statement, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said police received an alert about the incident from the public around 12.10pm.

“Acting on the information, a team of policemen went to the scene.

“The police tried to calm the man down but he acted aggressively and stabbed himself in the stomach with the knife he was carrying.

“However, they managed to subdue him and seized the machete and the knife,” he said.

Zulkipli said the suspect was later brought to Sibu Hospital for treatment, while the weapons were confiscated for further action.

He said the initial investigation found the man suffered from mental problems.

“This was confirmed by his family members. The man sustained injuries in the stomach and is currently being warded.

“The case has been referred to the Psychiatric Department of Sibu Hospital,” he said.

Zulkipli added no one else was hurt in the incident.