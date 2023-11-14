SIDS Sibu members rekindle ties during family day gathering

SIBU (Nov 14): Some 200 people joined a family day programme organised by Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Sibu at the Bee Zoo in Bukit Aup here last Saturday.

Its chairperson Angelyn Uchi Maseng said those present comprised SIDS Sibu members and their families.

“This family day is actually our annual event but it has not been held since the last movement control order (MCO) period.

“Through this gathering, we are able to rekindle our friendship and foster closer ties,” she said.

Among the activities held were a children’s colouring contest, drawing competition where family members were required to draw each other’s portraits, balloon blowing, as well as ketupat- and apple-eating contests.

According to Angelyn, SIDS Sibu has 20 units comprising members from areas such as Penasu, Rantau Panjai, Tutus, Passai, Sengan, Salim and Naman.

Officiating at the gathering on behalf of Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng was William Anut, who is a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier.

The highlight of the event was the modern tango competition, which was won by Anna Henry from the SIDS Sibu Rejang Park unit.

Placing second was Duri Unggang (Permai unit), while Karmila Galau from the Bekakap unit was third.