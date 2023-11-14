State Health Dept will submit funds application for overall improvements to Sibu Hospital, says director

SIBU (Nov 14): The Sarawak Health Department will submit an allocation application for overall improvement works of the Sibu Hospital, said its director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

He said they have also applied for the approval of allocations from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to improve various facilities in the hospital.

“The Health Department takes these issues seriously so the best quality services can be delivered to patients,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Ooi was referring to The Borneo Post report ‘Portion of exposed ceiling in Sibu Hospital ward raises safety concerns’ published on Nov 13.

Dr Ooi said the replacement of the ceiling had actually been carried out, but several factors caused the ceiling to be exposed.

He also acknowledged the problem of water condensation and mould in the ward had been reported since 2019, and that the hospital had carried out repair works – however, the issue of condensation still occurred.

“After the upgrade of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) ward in 2022, condensation and mould problems are becoming more apparent. Following that, the concession company made an investigation and recommended a comprehensive repair to the cold water piping system and insulation should be done,” he said.

Dr Ooi said the wards involved are still in use, since the Sibu Hospital is the main specialist hospital for the Sarawak central region.

“The closure of the affected wards may disrupt clinical services and in-patient specialist treatment for the central zone,” he said.

Dr Ooi also mentioned the Sibu Hospital has implemented a number of preventative measures to reduce any safety risks, such as installing ‘slippery floor’ signs, water drip trays and safety nets.