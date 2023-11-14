Tawau to hold Tropical Rainforest Run

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 14): The Tropical Rainforest Run 2023 is set to take place at the Tawau Hills Park in Tawau this month.

The race, which will be held on November 26, offers two trail options, the challenging 21km Tropical Rainforest Trail Run and the family-friendly six km Sulphurous Springs.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said the aim of this event is to raise awareness about rainforest conservation and emphasise the biodiversity present in the ecosystems while at the same time encourage a healthier way of life within the community.

“The Tropical Rainforest Run serves as a platform to encourage a healthier way of life within our community, providing participants with a chance to truly value the rich natural resources that Sabah offers.

In line with the event’s theme, participants will have the opportunity to run among the world’s tallest tropical trees such as the Yellow Meranti Tree (Shorea Faguetiana).

“The Tawau Hills Park also holds a record of having the second tallest trees in Sabah, reaching a height of 99.2 metres as of 2019,” she said at the launch of the Tropical Rainforest Run 2023, here on Tuesday.

Present at the event were Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary II Alesia Sion, Sri Pelancongan Sdn Bhd CEO Thonny Chee, Tawau District Council deputy president Mohd Shoffian Mohd Said and Tawau Park manager Abdul Momin Jalis.

The 21-kilometre route runs will take participants through the Mount Lucia trail, which has an elevation of 800 metres. Participants can choose to register as a group with a minimum of five persons per team or as individuals for the following categories: Men Open, Women Open, Men Veteran (age 40 and above) and Women Veteran (age 35 and above).

The second trail is the six km Fun Trail Run, which guides participants to the iconic turquoise-coloured sulphurous hot spring route.

This race welcomes individuals of all backgrounds who want to fully embrace the beauty of nature and savour the wonders of the rainforest at their own leisurely pace.

While surrounded by untouched wilderness, participants will also have the opportunity to potentially spot the park’s diverse wildlife and plant species, including endemic wild plants such as the ‘Elephant’s Ear Orchid’ and Begonia Lamriana.

Liew said the race had garnered significant international attention with 250 registrations.

“Runners are joining us not only from Malaysia but from various parts of the world, including Kenya, Australia, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, and Singapore,” she said.