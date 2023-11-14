Two drivers electrocuted in freak incident in Kota Marudu

KOTA MARUDU (Nov 14): The drivers of a backhoe loader and a 10-ton lorry driver were electrocuted at a construction site in Jalan Kampung Samparita here on Tuesday.

Acting State Fire and Rescue Department director Kenneth Wilfred said the incident happened due to a short-circuit as the lorry was unloading soil.

John Adam Baudi, 56, and the driver of the backhoe loader were pronounced dead by paramedics in the 11.35am incident.

“Both victims were electrocuted and the truck driver died at the scene while the lorry driver was rushed to hospital where he passed away,” he said in a statement.

Wilfred said the lorry also caught fire and it took a couple of minutes for fire and rescue personnel from the Kota Marudu fire station to put out the fire.

The deceased’s body was handed to the police for further action, he said.