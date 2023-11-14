Voon slams Umno Youth chief for demanding Nanta retract statement rejecting Palestinian refugees in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 14): Umno Youth chief Dr Mohamad Akmal Saleh has been slammed for demanding Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi retract his statement rejecting the idea of accepting Palestinian refugees in Sarawak.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said Mohamad Akmal must apologise for being insensitive to the rights of Sarawakians to protect their land.

“The Sarawak government has control of immigration matters under the Immigration Act and the Sarawak government should not allow foreigners, including Palestinians and Israelis who are facing the war now, to seek refuge in Sarawak,” Voon said in a statement today.

He said PBK supports Nanta’s stand because Sarawak belongs to Sarawakians.

“We have seen enough trouble in Borneo about foreigners and illegal immigrants coming here. They have caused lots of trouble for us.

“Be reminded Sarawak is not a dumping ground for troublemakers,” he said.

Voon said political parties from the peninsula are not welcome to interfere with Sarawak’s affairs.

“There is no reason to accept refugees in Sarawak. We need to take care of our own poor. It is not easy to give food and accommodation to refugees and we should not accommodate them,” he said.

Akmal had urged Nanta, who is Works Minister and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary general, to make an open apology and retract his statement.

Nanta had said Sarawak does not need to accept any refugees, especially those from a country known for violence, anger, and hatred.