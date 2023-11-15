Abd Karim slams minister, NGO for objecting to Palestinian refugees in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 15): Everyone should wait first for the federal government’s decision on Malaysia accepting refugees from Palestine before making unnecessary comments, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“There is no need to jump the gun. There has yet to be any decisions by the federal government, but there are already NGOs (non-governmental organisations) commenting. Who are you?

“Just wait. Once the decision has been made by the federal government, then you can give your view.

“No point to comment yet. Wait for the Prime Minister to announce the decision. Don’t jump the gun,” said the state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister.

He also said other ministers who have commented on the matter should also know better about the protocol involved.

“Since the federal government has not decided, no need to comment on what the NGO has said,” he iterated.

Abdul Karim was asked to comment on statements by social activist Peter John Jaban of Sarawak Association of People’s Aspiration and several other NGOs on the probability of Palestinian refugees being allowed into Sarawak.

This was followed by a statement by federal Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi on Monday supporting wholeheartedly the stance of the NGOs, saying Sarawak needs not accept any refugees especially those from countries that are noted for violence and torn by anger and hatred.

The following day saw Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan supporting Nanta’s stand, stating that Sarawak belongs to Sarawakians.

Abdul Karim said Malaysia had been sympathetic towards those who have been victimised in this world.

“Not to say we have to send our arms there. If they need medical aid, I believe they should be assisted,” he said, adding that he wore a green shirt today in solidarity with Palestine since it was the anniversary of Palestinian Declaration of Independence on Nov 15, 1988.

He also said Malaysia as a country attentive to what is happening in the world, had been receiving refugees from war affected countries including from Vietnam in the 1970s.

“We have been showing the humane part of Malaysia. During the Bosnian war, Sarawak received refugees from Bosnia,” he added.

He also mentioned that Malaysian universities have also been receiving students from war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Palestine to provide them with opportunities to pursue tertiary education.