‘Archaeology at Niah’ talk at Borneo Cultures Museum this Sunday

KUCHING (Nov 15): A public talk titled ‘Archaeology at Niah: Past Lives and Future Prospects’ will be held at the auditorium of Borneo Cultures Museum this Sunday (Nov 19) starting at 2pm.

Organisers The Friends of Sarawak Museum (FOSM) in a press release said the talk will be delivered by Dr Franca Cole, a conservator and archaeologist with more than 30 years’ experience.

“Dr Franca Cole is a material culture researcher and collections expert,” it said.

It added Niah National Park, southwest of Miri, Sarawak is famous for its limestone caves and ‘Deep Skull’, currently on display in Borneo Cultures Museum.

Niah is on the Unesco World Heritage ‘tentative’ list and celebrated for both its stunning natural environment and archaeology.

FOSM also said 140 years of excavations have demonstrated Niah has been a place of human activity for more than 50,000 years.

It pointed out the talk will touch on these human activities and what do these findings mean for Sarawak today.