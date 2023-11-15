Condominium buyers give ultimatum to Sabah Development Bank

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Buyers of condominiums and shop lots of the shelved Pacificity development project issued an ultimatum to the Sabah Development Bank (SDB) on Wednesday to give them a reply within seven days.

Representing the buyers, Datuk Winston Liaw said that if SDB failed to do so, he will organise the buyers to protest in front of the bank’s gate and take necessary actions.

“The buyers’ patience has really reached the limit,” he said at the meeting held between the buyers, the Local Government and Housing Ministry’s officers and relevant parties at Wisma Innoprise on Wednesday.

In the meeting, SDB was represented by its staff, Constantine, who informed that his superiors could not attend the meeting as they had to attend other meetings, and he would inform them of the matters raised in the meeting as he could not make decisions.

The latest meeting was the sixth held so far. The first four meetings were held when the former SDB Chief Executive Officer was still in office. So far, there have been two meetings after Patricia Ubing took over the Chief Executive Officer post at SDB.

Liaw said the buyers had held six meetings with the government and the relevant parties, and that Sabah Development Bank had failed to attend the first four meetings.

He also said the representatives sent by Sabah Development Bank to the meetings were not people who could make decisions, and a waste of everyone’s time.

He added that saving the shelved project was not just for the owners but on a larger scale, Sabah Development Bank will save Sabah’s image, including its international image.

“Isn’t this also the responsibility of Sabah Development Bank?” he asked.

Former assistant minister, Datuk Bolkiah Ismail, was also among the buyers of the project.

Bolkiah informed that he had contacted Patricia two weeks ago to ask for a meeting but to no avail.

He added that he had also made an appointment with Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun to ask for help.

Chairperson of the Apartment Buyers Association, Dr Constance Liew, said the apartments, which were nearing completion, were severely damaged inside and asked for the intervention from the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for a resolution to the problem soon.

She said that the project had been long delayed and the buyers had to bear the monthly (bank) payments which was a burden.

Meanwhile, deputy permanent secretary of the Local Government and Housing Minister, Stanley Chong, said in the meeting between the ministry and the buyers/landowners in August this year, they had decided to ask SDB to release the bank deposit of RM9.35 million to save the project and allow the apartments to obtain the occupation certificate as soon as possible.

He said that the bank deposit of RM9.35 million plus the 7.5% of the owner’s undrawn bank loan is enough to cope with the expenses of repairing the apartments.

“But we need an answer from the Sabah Development Bank. We need to know what their plans are, such as whether they will release the bank guarantee. The longer it takes, the more expensive the repair cost will be. The Sabah Development Bank must act quickly on this project. The completion is very important,” he said.

Stanley also said the meetings would be meaningless if Sabah Development Bank kept sending representatives incapable of making decisions.