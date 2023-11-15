Dr Hazland: Cascading dams safe for Sarawak rivers

KUCHING (Nov 15): Deputy Minister of Energy and Sustainable Environment Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni has assured the building of cascading hydroelectric cascading dams in rivers in Sarawak is safe.

Moreover, he said such dams have been built at several places across the globe.

“It is certainly safe, and if it is not safe it will not be built in other areas around the world,” he said when met after the launch of Borneo Environment Conference 2023 at a hotel here today.

Also present was the organising chairman Dr Lau Seng.

Dr Hazland said Sarawak Energy Berhad would be adopting suitable methods when constructing these cascading dams in selected rivers.

On top of that, Sarawak Energy will also conduct more research in regards to the technical aspect of the project, he said, adding that Sarawak has rivers which are potentially suitable for such endeavours.

Capitalising on renewable hydro power would enable Sarawak to venture into the production of green hydrogen on a larger scale, he added.

During the Baram Regatta in Marudi in September, Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had proposed the building of cascading hydroelectric dams to generate power in the rural areas.

While lauding the proposal, certain quarters had also expressed concerns on the safety aspect of these types of dams.

Some non-governmental organisations even said that the state government must first discuss with the locals before implementing projects involving such dams at their respective areas, apart from reviewing the plan more holistically.

Meanwhile Dr Hazland in his speech during the launching ceremony said the state government will table two bills in regards electricity, environment and carbon storage in line with the policy of increasing the usage of green energy and reducing global warming during the next state legislative assembly (DUN) sitting.

The DUN sitting will be held from Nov 20 until Nov 29 2023.

The inaugural conference was co-organised by Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board, Institut Kimia Malaysia Sarawak branch and Sarawak Energy as a forum to protect and preserve the natural environment and diverse ecology in the unique Island of Borneo.