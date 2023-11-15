Education Dept: Ample time for Gawai celebration as Agong’s Birthday on June 3 so school resumes on June 4

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Sarawak Education Department said the Dayak community will have ample time to celebrate Gawai next year as June 3, 2024 has been gazetted a public holiday for Agong’s Birthday.

The department said although the Term 1 holiday under the school Academic Calendar 2024/2025 is fixed from May 25 to June 2, classes will only resume on June 4.

“The 2024/2025 Term 1 Holiday allocation is in line with the initiative of the Education Ministry (MoE) to return the school academic calendar to January 2026, which was announced through a media statement dated May 24, 2023,” the department said in a statement.

Addressing concerns about rural Dayak students being unable to celebrate the occasion due to the lack of a proper break, the department said it is committed to addressing sensitivities regarding Sarawakian issues.

The department said schools could, if necessary, apply for a leave of absence with reasonable and practical justifications.

Quoting the Education (Terms, Days, and School Holidays) Regulations 1998 (Amendment) 2021, the department said the academic calendar must encompass a minimum of 190 school days.

Additionally, it outlined that headmasters or principals have the authority to organise alternative school days to compensate for any missed due to unforeseen circumstances, as per regulation 6A, added the department.

Yesterday, Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said he would discuss the lack of a Gawai Dayak break under the school Academic Calendar for 2024/2025 with the federal Ministry of Education (MoE).

Several Dayak community leaders have advocated for an extension of the school semester break in June next year to accommodate students celebrating the festival.

Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang had said the MoE’s calendar disregarded the significance of the celebration to the Dayak community.

He said it was disappointing that MoE did not consider in its planning the travelling time required by rural students for the celebration.