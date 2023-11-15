Fabricated accusation against CM – Gagasan Rakyat information chief

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Sabah Umno information chief Datuk Suhaimi Nasir’s accusation that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had not fulfilled promises made is a fabricated one.

Instead, Suhaimi’s statement has inadvertently exposed Sabah Umno’s betrayal of the people’s mandate and aspirations, said Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Nizam in a statement on Wednesday said Hajiji who is Gagasan Rakyat president, had in his speech at the party’s annual general assembly on Monday reminded party members to work diligently, strengthen the party machinery, serve the people and with full commitment so that the party obtains a significant mandate in the upcoming state election.

Hajiji stressed that strong support from the rakyat is crucial to prevent the political turmoil in Sabah, as seen in the attempt to overthrow the ruling coalition earlier this year, which nearly led to a change in government.

“The failed coup d’etat revealed to us who are our true friends and who are traitors. Suhaimi’s claim that Sabah Umno is angry because Hajiji did not fulfill promises is a fabricated accusation to cover up the weaknesses and failures of the failed coup attempt.

“Datuk Hajiji is an open and easily approachable leader and Chief Minister. The chairman of Sabah Umno, who also held the position of Deputy Chief Minister at the time, had ample access to discuss matters, including in State Cabinet meetings,” said Nizam who was referring to Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

NIzam added that Suhaimi should realize that Hajiji, as the Chief Minister, made decisions after taking into account the views of all party colleagues within the Sabah government, not just for Sabah Umno alone.

“If Suhaimi’s accusations against Hajiji were true, there would not be many leaders standing behind him, offering moral support,” said Nizam who pointed out that various Sabah leaders, both current and former, attended the recent AGM.

“Does Suhaimi, as a state elected representative appointed by Datuk Hajiji, realize that if he, as the Chief Minister, was not fair, why did the five Sabah Umno assembly members continue to support him and disagreed with the failed coup attempt?” asked Nizam.

During the convention on Monday, Hajiji said that it was hard to forget the political coup attempt in January which left a black mark in Sabah’s political history and the act was not democratic.

He thanked Pakatan Harapan and some Barisan and Umno members who threw their support behind him, allowing Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to continue governing Sabah.

Sabah Umno, Parti Warisan and Parti KDM failed to unseat the GRS government after several Umno dissidents and Sabah Pakatan assemblymen backed the Chief Minister, giving him a majority in the 79-seat state assembly.

Following the failed coup, Bung Moktar was dropped as deputy chief minister and several other party leaders also lost their State Cabinet posts.