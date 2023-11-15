Higher education minister: Free tuition fees for Palestinian students at public universities

SEPANG (Nov 15): Tuition fees for more than 600 Palestinian students studying at public universities in Malaysia will be waived for one year with immediate effect, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced today.

He said the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) will also hold talks with private universities to waive the fees for more than 200 Palestinian students studying at these institutions for one year.

“We are also considering providing monthly allowances to all 800 Palestinian students (both in public and private universities) in Malaysia for the same period which would cost about RM20 million,” he told a press conference after opening the Global Higher Education Forum (GHEF) 2023 here today.

Mohamed Khaled said details on the tuition fee waiver and monthly allowances would be announced soon.

“We will announce the exact amount for these initiatives. It is in the final stages,” he added.

He said that the ministry is concerned over the challenges faced by the Palestinian students.

“They are, of course, among those who are directly affected by what is happening in the country. They may no longer be able to receive financial support from their family or sponsors,” he said. – Bernama