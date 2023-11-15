IDS urged to come up with development ideas for Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Institute for Development Studies (IDS) Sabah needs to continue serving as a research and thinking body to come up with ideas that would bring development to the people and the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor in saying this added that the state government will continue to support IDS’ efforts including using it as a primary reference and guide.

“The journey to ensure that Sabah truly progresses for all its people is a collective responsibility. I will always pay careful attention to every result and finding from IDS’s research that would eventually benefit the rakyat in the state comprehensively.

“My hope is for IDS to not only serve as a thinking body for economic development but also one for both the people and the state, acting as a bridge between leaders and the people for the state’s interests,” he said during the Appreciation Ceremony and Gala Night in conjunction with IDS’ 38th anniversary celebration on Tuesday.

Hajiji expressed hope that IDS staff would continue to shoulder their responsibilities with full commitment and not easily lose spirit, especially when conducting researches that benefit the state.

“As pioneering researchers, IDS collectively carries the hopes and aspirations of Sabah. With the efforts made by all ouf you, we can achieve the highest level of thinking and the confidence needed to fulfill our roles as implementers and facilitators. In the state government’s effort to bring more development and investors to Sabah, the role of IDS is crucial,” he said.

According to Hajiji, IDS’s ability to adapt to current developments, consistently innovate, and refine existing ideas is evidence of the legacy maintained since the institution’s establishment.

“I congratulate IDS as this legacy has contributed to shaping Sabah’s landscape and forming a line of competent leaders. I am delighted to collaborate with several ministers, representatives and researchers who emerged from IDS. They all have high competency resulting from their experiences and exposures while serving in this institute,” he said.

The Chief Minister also hoped that all IDS members would always be ready to become the next generation of policy-makers and leaders to address present and future challenges, guided by research values and a data-based approach to development.

“From the time I accepted the mandate as Chief Minister, I have witnessed the invaluable contribution that IDS has provided to the State Government. The research produced with intellectual precision and consistent analysis meets the high expectations expected of a thinking body.

“IDS’ commitment to producing the Human Capital Development Action Plan, Regional Planning, border studies with Kalimantan, and collaborative management with stakeholders is a commitment that supports the aspirations of the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju.

“This effort is supported by IDS’ commitment to enhancing grassroots capacity. The grassroots community has enjoyed a level of cooperation, stability and harmony that has never occurred before among themselves. I am touched to see IDS’ priority in ensuring equitable development throughout Sabah,” he said.