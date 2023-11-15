In Miri, Selangor man fined RM2,500 for abusing drugs

MIRI (Nov 15): A 28-year-old man was fined RM2,500 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Randu Rangin who meted out the sentence against Kevin Lee Choon Yin, who is from Puchong, Selangor, also ordered for him to be placed under two years of police supervision.

Lee was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The charge carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

According to the facts of the case, Lee was found to be abusing amphetamine and Dextromethorphan, methamphetamine, Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA) and 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) which are listed under the first schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He was found to have committed the offence at around 8pm on June 18 this year after the Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department tested his urine positive for drugs.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.