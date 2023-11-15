Jamit: Stand firm against accepting refugees, safeguard Sarawak’s prevailing peace and security

KAPIT (Nov 15): Sarawak must stand firm and not accept refugees from Palestine as nothing must compromise the peace and security in the state, said Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) said he concurred with Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi that Sarawak should not accept refugees from countries known for violence and hatred.

“We have to be very careful to preserve and maintain the unity, peace, harmony, and stability in the state at all costs. We don’t want any element that could sow negativity, divisiveness, and hatred among the Sarawakians eventually.

“Remember, prevention is better than cure. We must be firm on our stand now because regret comes later and that would be very damaging to the peace-loving Sarawakians of great diversity. It is better to be firm and steadfast to say ‘No’ to refugees from countries noted for violence and hatred,” he said when presenting minor rural project (MRP) funds for his constituency of Bukit Goram here today.

He said apart from Nanta, several other non-governmental organisations (NGOS) had also cautioned against allowing Palestinian refugees into Sarawak.

Jamit said if Sarawak opened its door to refugees, the state could find itself in trouble in future when it is too late as the seeds of divisiveness and hatred would have already been sown.

According to him, many concerned constituents and other Sarawakians had called him regarding the possibility of Palestinian refugees being allowed into Sarawak.

“Sarawak, under the dynamic Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari (Tun Openg) and his Cabinet, will focus on development to attain high income status by 2030. There is a lot to do to catch up: tap our human resources, exploit new avenues of investment and business opportunities, generate new sources for revenue to support the state’s development agenda.

“Many of our people still need government assistance to uplift their living conditions and livelihoods, especially those in the semi-rural and rural areas in the longhouses, villages. They are still categorised as low income – they need our concerted efforts to assist them.

“Let us focus on the welfare of our people to uplift their socioeconomic status as a measure to eradicate poverty or increase their domestic income to narrow the gap between urban and rural incomes,” he explained.

On Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh asking Nanta to apologise for not accepting Palestinian refugees, Jamit said it is the former who should apologise to the minister because of his ignorance towards the feelings and sentiments of Sarawakians.

He pointed out the scenario in Peninsular Malaysia is totally different from Sarawak.

“If they want to accept Palestinians, let them. On our part, we say, ‘No’, because our concern is Sarawakians’ rights and privileges enshrined under MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), which must be safeguarded.

“We say, ‘No’, because we don’t want to sow the seeds of divisiveness and hatred in later years,” he said.

Jamit added a better way to help Palestinians would be to donate essential food items and medicine through proper channels in the form of cash and kind.

A total of 26 associations received RM298,500 in total from the Bukit Goram constituency’s MRP funds.