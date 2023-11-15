Kuching’s Kueh Siak Hong Hawker Centre undergoes two-month transformation

KUCHING (Nov 15): Upgrading work to transform Kueh Siak Hong Hawker Centre in Sekama here is scheduled to be completed on Jan 13 next year.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng officially handed over the project site to Liscorp Services today, marking a pivotal milestone in the Gerai Madani Development Programme.

“This initiative is a testament to the commitment of the Ministry of Local Government Development Malaysia (KPKT), and the dedicated efforts of the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) as the implementing agency,” he said in a press statement for the handover ceremony.

With a contract sum of RM538,000, the project received RM500,000 from the Ministry of Local Government Development Malaysia and an additional RM38,000 from the MBKS Trust Fund.

The tender for the project was awarded on Nov 8 and work commenced yesterday.

Wee appealed for cooperation from the public and thanked them for their understanding of potential inconveniences.

“This initiative goes beyond a simple physical transformation; it signifies a government effort to improve the socioeconomic status of business owners and foster a modern dining atmosphere.

“Your cooperation is essential for the successful and impactful realisation of this transformation. Let us collaborate to shape a better future for our community,” he said.

To provide feedback, use official MBKS request channels including the MBKS Hotline (082-354200), WhatsApp (0168796441), or I-people.