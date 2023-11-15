Labuan MP denies intimidated into supporting Anwar

LABUAN (Nov 15): Labuan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman Wednesday denied that he and three other MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) were intimidated into supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the claim by Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who is also Bersatu Youth leader Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, that an individual with a “Datuk” title was the mastermind behind the move by him and the other three MPs from Perikatan Nasional (PN) to change direction to support the prime minister was not true.

“The allegation that four Bersatu MPs, in particular myself, were approached by an individual known as Datuk Botak, who is said to pressure us by threatening, promising projects and giving cash rewards to us to support the Prime Minister is not true,” he said in a statement to Bernama Wednesday.

Dr Suhaili said his support for the prime minister is to ensure the survival of the people in the Labuan parliamentary constituency.

“I would like to reiterate that my support for the Prime Minister is voluntary and without pressure from any quarters.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, during a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 14), claimed that an individual with the title “Datuk” was the mastermind in persuading the four PN MPs to change direction in support of the Prime Minister’s leadership.

The four Bersatu MPs who had declared their support for Anwar, besides Dr Suhaili, are Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli).

At the same time, Dr Suhaili also expressed his support for Sabah Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor. – Bernama