MoH: Interim clinic for Long Lama pending repair works on present facility

MIRI (Nov 15): The Ministry of Health (MoH) will build an interim clinic in Long Lama, Baram using the container cabin system pending repair works on the existing clinic.

In a written reply to a question raised by Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau in the parliament yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) and the state government are in the process of identifying a suitable site to build the interim clinic.

“JKNS and the Sarawak government are still identifying the suitable site for the container cabin for the operation of the interim clinic. At the same time, the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) is planning to repair the slope at the existing clinic,” it said.

Anyi was asking MoH on update on the Long Lama clinic which has been shut down following soil erosion as well as Long Seridan health clinic which was destroyed in a fire incident in 2017.

On the Long Seridan health clinic, MoH said that it had repaired a transit house as a temporary clinic, located in the vicinity of the old clinic.

“MoH is still identifying a suitable site for the next action,” it said.

The Long Lama health clinic is currently operating at the Long Lama community hall after it was shut down in July 2020 due to soil erosion that caused structural damage to parts of the building.

On another note, Anyi suggested for the site of the interim clinic to be at the Rural Growth Centre (RGC) in Long Lama.

“The land has to be acquired by the ministry as federal land soonest to speed up project implementation for the betterment of the community in the area,” he said.

He added that the ministry should also identify the site for the new Long Seridan clinic as soon as possible.