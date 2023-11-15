MPKS, MPP to act together to ease Mile 8 Kuching-Serian traffic woes

KUCHING (Nov 15): Both Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) have jointly agreed that a solution must be found for the severe traffic jam problem at Mile 8 Kuching-Serian road.

MPKS chairman Dato Peter Minos said this was one of the resolutions reached at yesterday’s meeting for joint collaborations on various key issues between both councils at MPP headquarters in Kota Padawan.

“That area (Mile 8 Kuching-Serian road) is quite strangely in the ‘shared’ jurisdictions of both municipalities.

“A solution must be found so that commuters do not needlessly suffer daily traffic woes. Both MPKS and MPP will soon bring the matter up to the higher authorities,” he said in a statement.

He said another key issue is drug peddling, whereby both MPKS and MPP areas have become the ‘playground’ of drug pushers.

“The two municipalities must act together to alert the police when and where possible to suspicious characters with dubious actions. It is not possible for the police to handle the problem alone. We must help our police,” he said.

Minos disclosed that another key issue affecting the two neighbouring municipalities is illegal dumping, whereby both councils must keep alert and inform each other.

“We are happy to see the cooperative hands of MPP, our neighbour, and our friend. We are in the business of keeping our areas safe and clean. Let the drug pushers and the illegal dumpers beware; we are after them all the way.

“What touches MPP touches us too. It is the sharing of burdens for the common good,” he added.