Murum rep graces blessing ceremony for rebuilding of razed Uma Bakong

KAPIT (Nov 15): Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon recently officiated the blessing ceremony for the construction of the new Uma Bakong longhouse in Ulu Sungai Asap, Belaga.

The longhouse, which burned down on Nov 19, 2018, is being rebuilt using funds from the state government’s ‘Bantuan Ehsan Kebakaran’ programme, he said.

“I wish to extend my appreciation to the state government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving the allocation.

“The residents can now rebuild their longhouse and I pray the project will run smoothly so that construction can be completed within the stipulated time,” he said.

Chukpai added that upon completion, the residents would once again have a decent home of their own.

The 2018 fire rendered 470 residents of the 30-door longhouse homeless. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Among those present at the ceremony with Chukpai were Pemanca Tony Kulleh, Pemanca Umek Jeno, Penghulu Katan Lawai, Penghulu Robert Injin Anye and Penghulu Dominic Minggu Magui.