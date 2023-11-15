PBDS supports Nanta’s stance on rejecting Palestine refugees’ entry into S’wak

SIBU (Nov 15): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) unanimously backs Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s stance against accepting Palestine refugees from coming to Sarawak.

PBDS Information Chief Andrew Bugie Ipang said the Immigration Act under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) has clearly stated Sarawak’s rights to impose its restriction on the right of entry of citizens into the state.

This, he said, is for the betterment of the multiracial and multi-religious people in Sarawak.

“PBDS is glad that Sarawak has made it clear that it will not want to be involved with the conflicts between Israel and Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement), as it has caused racial discrimination, religious conflicts amongst several nations, especially with what has been going on in the Peninsular Malaysia till today,” he said in a statement.

“On the ongoing issue of boycotting products associated with Israel which has been going on for some time in the Peninsular, PBDS finds this as ridiculous and insensible.

“Malaysia has always been using Israeli products ever since IBM, Microsoft, Windows, Google, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Starbucks, McDonald’s and what more to say on medication and medical equipment.

“To show boycott acts on Israel’s products because of the Israel – Hamas warfare now, and using humanitarian acts as an excuse, seems rather extreme and unjust.

“Why only talk about humanitarian acts now? Why were there no such protests or demonstrations in Malaya (Peninsular Malaysia) when Russia attacked Ukraine?” he questioned.

Andrew said it was good that Sarawak and Sabah, being part of Borneo Island, understands the needs to maintain peace, harmony and unity of mankind.

He also concurred with Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s stance (PBK) on rejecting Malaya-based political parties to interfere with the state affairs, especially when it concerns the state’s immigration matter.

“We have seen what had happened in the United States and Britain recently – with the violent extremism. We don’t need all those here in Sarawak.

With other more pressing issues in Malaysia now, it is best to focus on the poverty issues, price hike and the economic development matters for the welfare and well being of the citizens of Malaysia, he said.

Although the country has yet to receive any Palestine refugees, Andrew expressed his concern of Putrajaya’s divergence of political attitudes towards the extremes.

“Imagine what the situation will be like if those refugees are in Malaysia? What will happen to the ‘Kafir’ (of non-Muslim faith) in Malaysia?

“Like PBK, PBDS too condemned the war between Israel and Hamas, saying that in a war, nobody wins, and the only things left are just dead bodies and the destruction of a nation.

This is not a religious warfare as claimed, but truly a racial warfare between two races. It cannot be denied that many Israel Muslims had been murdered, prosecuted and perished in this war, not just the Hamas Palestine only, he said.

“We, in PBDS, stand with Nanta,” he said, citing a recent criticism by United Malays National Organisation (Umno) Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh on Nanta’s stance on rejecting Palestinian refugees in Sarawak.