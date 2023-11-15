Premier: Generative AI could help advance biodiversity research in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 15): Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is among the cutting-edge technology that could play a pivotal role in advancing biodiversity research in Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Generative AI is already making significant strides in biotechnology where it leverages data mining and predictive AI to analyse metadata around the world.

“By connecting these pieces of information, we can gain an understanding of our bioresources and its chemical properties. This cutting-edge tech can assist in revealing hidden patterns and help predict biological functions. So therefore, AI is well positioned to solve this problem.

“However, there is still much work to be done. The process of generating AI models using local data from Sarawak’s biodiversity can be a significant task, but we have to start somewhere to move closer to unlocking the full potential of Sarawak’s bioresources, ” he said in a speech for Sarawak Biodiversity Centre’s (SBC) 25th anniversary celebration here last night.

The speech was read by Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Abang Johari said as biotechnology is trending in tandem with the use of digital technology, their combination could form powerful synergies that are life-changing.

In biodiversity research, he said digitalisation, robotics, and AI are the way forward, he said.

Abang Johari congratulated SBC on its 25-year journey towards becoming an internationally-recognised biodiversity centre and leading research centre.

“I’m happy to hear that over the past 25 years, the centre has made some exceptional contributions in research. In the early days, SBC was tasked to carry out flora and fauna inventory and the conservation of biodiversity.

“Later, they moved on to carry out documentation of traditional knowledge and undertook research to discover the intrinsic values that can be found in our biodiversity.

“This effort and achievements are a result of the (Sarawak Biodiversity Council’s) leadership and policies which have guided SBC onto the right path,” he said.

During the event, outstanding SBC staff members received awards acknowledging their significant contributions to the centre’s success.

Among those present at the event were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Ministers for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.