Sarawakian judoka Geraldine Chung wins bronze at UK open championship

SIBU (Nov 15): Sarawakian judoka Geraldine Chung won a bronze medal at the Harnes International Judo Open Championship in the United Kingdom recently.

This was the third international outing for the former SMK Chung Hua No. 1 Kuching student.

The 19-year-old was surprised by her stellar performance as she competed against and beat opponents many weight categories above her.

“I will continue to train hard and hopefully, to bring more glory to Sarawak,” she said when contacted.

Geraldine, who is currently pursuing her studies in the United Kingdom, immediately registered for the competition when the opportunity arose.

Her past medals are a silver from this year’s National Judo Championship and another from the same championship last year.

Sarawak Judo Association (PJS) secretary Ngiam Sze Yuan said Geraldine is a hardworking judoka who has a strong passion for the sport.

“All this while, she has been in the top three bracket and her results speak volumes,” he said.

“She is also expected to return home to help Sarawak hunt for gold medals at Sukma 2024.”

Last year, Geraldine took part in the Thailand Open Judo Championship, followed by the Taipei International Open, where she gained invaluable competition experience.