SDEC: S’wak committed to providing free high-speed internet through MySRBN

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Sarawak government is committed to continue providing free high-speed internet through the fully subsidised Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) initiative.

In stating this, Sarawak Digital Economic Corporation (SDEC) said MySRBN seeks to expand connectivity in underserved areas in the state.

“MySRBN leverages cutting-edge fixed wireless access (FWA) technology on existing and new infrastructures to provide up to 30 Mbps unlimited internet access to the rural and remote communities, in line with the goal of transforming Sarawak into a digitally advanced and inclusive society.

“Since its establishment more than two years ago, the Sarawak government has subsidised 100 per cent of its installation and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), which include the Outdoor Units (ODU) and Indoor Units (IDU) installed at user premises,” SDEC said in a statement.

It added that with over 15,000 registered MySRBN users from 217 locations throughout Sarawak, the innovative solution has helped to uplift the lives of underserved community.

The Sarawak government through SDEC launched MySRBN in March 2021 under the state’s Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) initiative.

The high-speed broadband connectivity has enabled equal online access to educational resources, e-commerce, telemedicine, and digital entertainment, thus fostering growth and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Sarawak.

“MySRBN has stimulated economic growth in Sarawak by creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs to engage in online businesses and facilitated access to a wealth of educational resources to allow rural students to receive quality education beyond the four walls of their classrooms,” said SDEC.

“The success of MySRBN demonstrates the Sarawak government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide challenge in Sarawak.”

Covering an extensive area of approximately 124,450 square km with diverse landscape including rainforests, mountains, rivers and coastal areas, connectivity issues present a unique set of obstacles for the government to address.

To register as a MySRBN user, download the MySDEC app via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery, and register directly from the app.

For more information on MySRBN, visit mysrbn.sarawak.digital.

Meanwhile, SDEC said the MySRBN team conducted a MySRBN drive at Kampung Pasir Tengah, Lundu today.

The team will be at Kampung Padang Pan, Bau tomorrow (Nov 16) and Kampung Serayan Baru, Lundu on Friday (Nov 17), from noon to 2pm at each location.

SDEC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sarawak government.