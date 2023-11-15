Stop speculations on S’wak taking in Palestine refugees, says state PKR chairman

MIRI (Nov 15): The unity federal government has never decided to send refugees to Sarawak and speculation on this issue should stop, said PKR Sarawak leadership Council chairman Roland Engan.

He said the party appeals for all parties to remain calm and not inflame issues that are not based on any official government decision.

“The unity government has never made such a decision thus far, and therefore, it should not be raised or speculated by any party as this will cause public unrest,” Roland said in a statement, while expressing his confidence that Putrajaya will adhere to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) on issues relating to Immigration Act.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting in a statement earlier said Sarawak is not in a better position to accept any refugees regardless of their origin as the state government has many pressing challenges that require urgent attention.

“We are sympathetic to the sufferings of the Palestinians, but raising the living standard of the Sarawakian people and addressing rural poverty here still remain our top priority,” said Ting, who is also the Piasau assemblyman.

Ting also expressed his support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general and Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who on Monday had said that Sarawak should not accept refugees from countries that are noted for violence and torn by anger and hatred.

“Sarawak is blessed with racial harmony and peace, and an influx of refugees could see a clash of ideologies, values, culture and way of life in the state,” he reasoned.