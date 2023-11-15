Traffic lights at ILP, S’wak Heart Centre roundabouts to function from tomorrow

KUCHING (Nov 15): The latest two traffic light intersecions along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, at the ILP roundabout and Sarawak Heart Centre roundabout, will be functional starting tomorrow (Nov 16) at 2.30pm.

The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) in a notice however warned road users that construction work will still be carried out in the two areas.

“Therefore, road users are asked to be careful when driving during the construction work period, and comply with all traffic management until the work is completed,” it said.

It added that JKR Samarahan will from time to time inform if there is any change in the date, time or area involved during the course of the work.

Complaints or inquiries related to the traffic flow can be channelled to JKR Samarahan on 082-203096 during office hours.