Two men in Kuching fined RM2,000 for stealing Telekom’s cable

KUCHING (Nov 15): Two men were each fined RM2,000 in default six months in jail at the Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing 1.74 metres of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) cables.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the sentence against Muhammad Ryann Hidayat Abdullah, 23, and Mohamad Fuad Hamblie, 38, who pleaded guilty after they were charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The section carries a jail term for up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The duo and another man who is still at large committed the offence on the side of a main road at Jalan Reservoir here at around 4.30am on Oct 3, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a team of police was conducting Op Bersepadu when they saw three suspicious men at Jalan Reservoir.

The police saw that the men were in the midst of stealing cable belonging to TM. Two of them were successfully apprehended while one got away.

Various items from the scene such as a modified cable cutter, a roll of cable measuring 1.74 metres and pliers were also seized.

The estimated loss for TM was RM500.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while the duo was unrepresented by counsel.