Unity Games: S’wak vs federal in Kuching this weekend

KUCHING (Nov 15): The first ever Unity Games between the Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MySED) and federal Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will be held in Kuch­ing this weekend.

Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the KBS will be sending a delegation of 110 members for the competition.

He explained the competition comprises golf, tenpin bowling, badminton, netball and lawn bowl on Nov 18, and followed by ‘sukan rakyat’ (folk games) on Nov 19.

“The federal Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh will be coming to launch the Unity Sports on Nov 18 at the Megalanes Batu Kawa. And she will also witness and participate in the sukan rakyat at Stadium Sarawak the next morning before flying back to Kuala Lumpur,” said Abdul Karim in a press conference today.

On the ‘sukan rakyat’, he said it comprises football while wearing sarung, blowpipe, ‘Terompah Gergasi’, tug of war, ‘Batak Lampong’ and obstacle course telematch.

Apart from Megalanes and the Sarawak Stadium, he said other venues include Damai Golf and Country Club, Dewan Serbaguna Petra Jaya, Dewan Wisma Sabati and Arena Serbaguna Petra Jaya.

He also said the participants from KBS will also be brought to visit Borneo Cultures Museum and enjoy a ride on the Sarawak River Cruise during their stay here.

“The competition is not to seek the best but more to promote unity. And the athletes are not from Sea Games or Sukma but more those ‘otai-otai’ (seniors),” he added.

He also said next year’s competition will be bigger with the participation from Sabah’s ministry of sports.

“It will be hosted in Sabah next year,” he added.