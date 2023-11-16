Apec summit: Anwar says real test for leaders is their ability to deliver

SAN FRANCISCO (Nov 16): The real test for a leader is when he is in power and his ability to deliver results rather than merely be a pious platitude, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“Because finally, you are judged by your actions. People do give you some grace period, but then they will have to see whether you mean business.

“It applies to all political leaders, all Opposition leaders who attain power by fighting corruption and abuse of power,” he said when asked how leaders can ensure that they are not being hijacked by rhetoric and be able to focus on the real issues while being responsible for the next generation.

“The test is when you are in the responsible position, whether you can really deliver. Second, of course, is clear economic policies,” he said during a question and answer session at the 30th Apec CEO Summit entitled: “The Global Economy and State of The World” here yesterday.

According to the prime minister, trust deficits happen when leaders don’t deliver.

“So, you’re right, because of that, people have trust deficits against leaders, political leaders, because of the rhetoric, the pious platitude. When there are no concrete actions.”

Anwar arrived here on Monday (Nov 13) for the 30th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 14 to 17, marking his maiden visit for the official meeting as prime minister of Malaysia.

He is accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, as well as other senior government officials. ― Bernama