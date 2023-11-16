Baram man jailed five years for beating up fellow villager

MIRI (Nov 16): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 59-year-old man to five years in jail for causing grievous hurt to a fellow villager using a piece of wood.

Judge Azreena Aziz convicted Mering Ngau of Long Pilah, Baram on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The Section provides for up to 20 years in prison, a fine, or caning.

The judge ordered for Mering’s sentence to run from the date of his arrest on Nov 9, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mering caused grievous hurt to the 45-year-old victim using a piece of wood, which was likely to cause death.

He committed the offence on Oct 21 this year at the longhouse’s ruai or communal space at around 8pm.

In mitigation, Mering pleaded for leniency as he needs to look after his elderly father.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case, while Mering was unrepresented by legal counsel.