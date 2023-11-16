Customs personnel at KIA thwart trafficking of meth valued at over RM1.2 mln

KUCHING (Nov 16): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department in Sarawak has successfully thwarted the trafficking of 34.514kg dangerous drugs believed to be methamphetamine valued at RM1,224,800.

Sarawak director Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman said the drugs were seized in two separate cases at Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Nov 3.

“Around 12 noon, the department seized an unclaimed suitcase at KIA. Checks showed that the luggage had arrived on flight AK5210 from Kuala Lumpur International Airport,” said Ahmad.

He added a thorough check of the luggage by the department’s narcotics branch revealed crystal-like substances in 20 packets under the guise of a tea drink.

Ahmad said the seized drugs weighed 20.336kg with an estimated market value of RM727,200.

“Based on the weight of the seized drugs, it is estimated that the drugs could cater to around 101,600 individuals,” he said.

He said police are tracking down the owner of the suitcase and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

For the second case, also on Nov 3, at around 10pm, the department detained two local men upon their arrival at KIA from Kuala Lumpur.

“Both were detained after scans of their luggage showed signs of narcotics,” said Ahmad.

He added that further checks on their luggage revealed 14 black-coloured packets, which contained a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing 14.178kg worth RM497,600.

Initial investigations, he said, showed that both suspects had swapped suitcases with each other.

Checks revealed that the 28-year-old first suspect is unemployed, while the second suspect, aged 32, works as a delivery rider.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The modus operandi for both cases involved smuggling narcotics through domestic flights and packaging them as powdered drinks to try and confuse the authorities,” Ahmad said.

He added between January and October this year, the department seized 212.446kg of various types of drugs valued at RM4,655,854.

He advised the public to assist the department in combating drug trafficking and other illicit activities by contacting 1-800-88-8855 toll free or by visiting the nearest Customs office.