Downed motorcyclist dies after car crashes into him at Jalan Lundu-Sematan

KUCHING (Nov 16): A downed motorcyclist, who was lying injured in the middle of the road at KM14 Jalan Lundu-Sematan, was killed instantly when a car crashed into him around 9.30pm last night.

Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said the investigation showed that the deceased, identified as Charles Owen Jebeng, 26, had earlier been involved in a single-vehicle crash.

“A few minutes later, a car that was coming from Lundu to Sematan, driven by a 40-year-old man, crashed into him and the motorcycle,” said Damataries.

He said the deceased from Jalan Batu Kawa-Tondong was declared dead by paramedics who were called to the scene.

The driver of the car did not suffer from any physical injuries.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The body has been transported to Lundu Hospital for further action.