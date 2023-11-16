DUN Speaker: Create flexible employment opportunities for senior citizens

KUCHING (Nov 16): Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar has called on the Ministry of Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development to consider establishing senior community service employment programmes to support this group who seek continued employment.

“I believe senior citizens who are still interested in contributing to the society can make significant contributions due to their extensive experience,” said the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker.

“For instance, we can provide them (the senior citizens) with suitable employment opportunities, so that those especially from the lower income households will not solely depend on aid,” he said.

This approach, he said, has been implemented in several other developed countries as they see it as a potential new economic force.

He said this in his address at the launching of the Ministry of Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development’s ‘Hari Kesejahteraan Bersama – Hari Bersama Warga Emas, Orang Kurang Upaya, Keluarga dan Kanak-Kanak’ at the Waterfront Hotel here yesterday.

“The ministry stands at the forefront of Sarawak’s community development for its outstanding commitment to enhancing the well-being of all citizens, especially those with low incomes, persons with disabilities and targeted groups,” he said.

“The spirit of inclusivity irrespective of gender, ethnicity, and status provides an opportunity for all citizens to benefit from its various aid initiatives, and therefore, I must praise the ministry led by Dato Sri Fatimah for fulfilling its responsibilities,” he commended.

Acknowledging the challenges of overseeing diverse segments of society, Asfia emphasised the ministry’s pivotal role in shaping a brilliant and visionary future leadership for Sarawak.

Present at the event were Fatimah and her deputies Datuk Rosey Yunus and Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam.