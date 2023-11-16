Fatimah: Sarawak to have special needs centre in Samarahan

KUCHING (Nov 16): A Sarawak Special Needs Centre (SSNC) is set to be constructed in Muara Tuang Land District in Samarahan with a budget allocation of RM50 million, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the centre, also known as the first ‘Enabling Village’ in Sarawak, is expected to be completed by 2026.

“We have observed successful models, such as the one in Singapore, and we are determined to create our own tailored approach.

“The SSNC, also known as the Enabling Village, will offer a range of services, including diagnosis and pre-diagnosis, educational therapy and vocational facilities,” she said.

Fatimah announced this in her speech at the ‘Hari Kesejahteraan Bersama (Hari Bersama Warga Emas, Orang Kurang Upaya, Keluarga dan Kanak-Kanak)’ held at Waterfront Hotel here yesterday.

Acknowledging the importance of filling educational gaps, Fatimah said the focus of SSNC is also to provide services for those unable to attend mainstream schools due to the severity of their disabilities.

“We want to emphasise their abilities rather than solely focusing on physical limitations,” she explained.

Elaborating, Fatimah said that one of the significant aspects of SSNC is the provision of vocational training and workshops tailored to each individual’s capabilities.

“We believe in nurturing their unique abilities and providing vocational training opportunities that align with their skills and interests.”

In response to the pressing need for residential facilities, Fatimah said the SSNC also aims to bridge the current gap.

“For those without family support, intense care is essential. Currently, such facilities are scarce, and individuals are often sent to the peninsula for care.

“We are committed to changing this by establishing our own residential facility under SSNC,” she said.

Fatimah pointed out that the SSNC is another initiative by the state government towards inclusivity and comprehensive support for Persons with Disabilities.

The initiative aims to address the diverse needs of the special needs community in Sarawak.

“The SSNC, which will provide comprehensive services, including diagnosis, therapy, education, vocational training, workshop programmes, and residential facilities for Sarawak’s Special Needs Community stands as a testament to Sarawak’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all,” she added.

The event was officiated by Sarawak State Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and was also attended by Fatimah’s deputies Datuk Rosey Yunus and Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam.