Fire destroys car parked at Kuching’s Lorong Tabuan Foochow

KUCHING (Nov 16): A parked car at Lorong Tabuan Foochow here was destroyed by a fire around 10.40am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

“We are diligently investigating the cause of the fire,” said the statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station, who swiftly took charge of the situation.

By using a single water hose with water sourced from their fire truck, the firefighters managed to control and extinguish the flames at 11.03am.