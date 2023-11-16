Former senator and Telang Usan assemblyman Lihan Jok passes away

MIRI (Nov 16): Former senator and Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Lihan Jok passed away today at the age of 66.

Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau confirmed the news when contacted by The Borneo Post.

“Yes, it is true. I have received many messages since a few hours ago on Datuk Lihan’s passing.

“He was hospitalised since a few weeks ago,” Dennis said.

Lihan, a Kayan from Long Bedian, Baram was a two-term assemblyman for Telang Usan from 2001 to 2011.

Dennis replaced him in the constituency in the 2011 state election.

On Dec 7, 2011, Lihan was elected a senator by the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly.

In 2014, he was re-elected as senator for a second term.

Lihan was conferred the Darjah Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN), which carries the title Datuk, in the same year by then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

He had said then that the award was a gift and recognition from the government to the Orang Ulu community.

Meanwhile Dennis, who is currently overseas attending his daughter’s convocation said he also received the sad news this morning that his brother Reverend Juk Wan also passed away.