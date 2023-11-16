JPJ S’wak gives leeway to travellers, senior citizens on issuance of physical driving licence

MIRI (Nov 16): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak allows regular cross-border travellers and senior citizens aged 60 years and above to be given priority in the issuance of conventional physical driving licence (e-LMM) and vehicle green card (e-LKM), said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the more IT-savvy younger generation will be encouraged to use the MyJPJ application on their phone to download these documents or print out copies during this transition period of digital migration by the department.

“The public can download via MyJPJ app and later screenshot e-LMM and e-LKM to keep them on their phone and, if necessary, print out copies.

“Preferably, laminate it as physical document copies which can be produced to the authorities if there is no internet connection,” he said.

According to Lee, the federal Transport Ministry has already informed neighbouring Brunei, Singapore and Thailand of the digital migration for driving licence and vehicle registration documents.

“So far, there have been no reports (of drivers being issued summonses) for using MyJPJ in Brunei despite the anxiety by some members of the public of being summoned,” he told a press conference at the JPJ Miri branch office on Wednesday.

The e-LMM and e-LKM were launched in February this year as part of the federal government’s digitalisation drive, doing away with the conventional physical driving licence and road tax sticker.

The MyJPJ app is expected to enable future sharing of e-LMM in stages.

Meanwhile, JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili said priority for the issuance of physical driving licence will be accorded to those requiring cross-border travel and senior citizens during the transition period.

He said the national digital migration drive has been targeted to be completed by 2025, with the MyJPJ app to have a host of features including the ability of registered users to bid for vehicle registration numbers or check on whether any summonses have been issued against them.

According to Norizan, members of the public can also use the JPJ kiosks across the state for several services, with three at UTC Miri and two at JPJ Miri office, and one each in Limbang and Lawas to serve its customers in northern Sarawak.