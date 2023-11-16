Man dies after falling into drain near Bintulu primary school

BINTULU (Nov 16): A man died after he fell into a drain near a primary school in the Paragon area here yesterday (Nov 15).

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the incident is believed to have occurred around 12.45pm.

“The victim has not yet been identified because no identification was found on the victim’s body.

“The victim is believed to have slipped and fallen into the drain and hit his head while trying to cross the large drain, which is two metres deep, using a narrow plank,” Batholomew said in a statement.

He said the preliminary investigation and examination of the victim’s body did not find any elements of a crime.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

He urged the public not to speculate or spread rumours on the incident.

Those who have a family member missing can contact investigating officer Sgt Ahmad Amir Youb Bahari on 013-5653756 or the IPD Bintulu operations room on 086-318304.