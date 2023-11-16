Man dies after his motorcycle hit by another in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Nov 16): A 37-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with another bike at a bridge in Kampung Sinjan, Petra Jaya around 11.40am today.

According to sources, the deceased’s motorcycle was struck by another motorcycle ridden by a 25-year-old man.

Due to the impact, both motorcyclists were thrown off their machines.

Villagers who heard the crash came to their aid and called an ambulance to the scene.

Both were later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital, where the older motorcyclist died at the hospital’s red zone while receiving treatment.

As of the time of writing, the younger motorcyclist was in a stable condition at the hospital’s yellow zone.