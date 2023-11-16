Miri police arrest two men in connection with violent brawl at entertainment outlet

MIRI (Nov 16): Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with a violent brawl at an entertainment outlet here recently.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the men were arrested at around 4.50pm.

“I would like to confirm that the police had received two police reports related to a Facebook post showing the image of an injured man, who was allegedly involved in a fight at an entertainment outlet.

“Following the report and tip-off from the public, a CID (Criminal Investigation Department) Miri team arrested the two suspects in an operation dubbed ‘Op Cantas/Kesan’,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said police are still investigating the cause of the incident and advised the public not to speculate or share any sensitive issues which could cause public nuisance and interfere with the investigation.

He added police are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the same Code for criminal intimidation.