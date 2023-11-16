Miri’s AirAsia ground staff rewarded for honesty, integrity

MIRI (Nov 16): An AirAsia ground handling staff at Miri Airport here was rewarded for their professional integrity and quality service in handling valuables left behind by passengers.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling said his cousin who was catching a flight to Kota Kinabalu on Sunday, had accidentally dropped an item from his duffel bag at the check-in counter without him realising it.

“My cousin called me Monday afternoon after realising that something was missing from his duffel bag and asked if he had left it in my car because I was the one who dropped him off at the airport on Sunday night,” said Ling in a statement.

The item, he said, was found by a ground handling staff, Pui Siew Jie, at the nook of the check-in counter, to which she had immediately lodged a lost and found report to her superior.

“I then rushed to Miri Airport to check and claim for the misplaced item on behalf of my cousin, to which I conveyed my appreciation to Pui, supervisor Clement Ting, manager Alvin Sim and all related units involved in this lost and found episode.

“My cousin was very moved that the item was found, and since I did not meet Pui in person because she was not on duty when I claimed the item, I plan to meet her next week to thank her in person,” said Ling.