Ngemah rep: Ng Jagau-Ng Semujan road project to proceed as planned

KANOWIT (Nov 16): Construction of the 20km road from Nanga Jagau to Nanga Semujan in Ulu Ngemah here will proceed according to plan, said Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana.

To be implemented by the army under their Jiwa Murni programme, he said the project is expected to start very soon.

“The road was requested by the late Tan Sri (Datuk Amar) Dr James Jemut Masing. If I am not mistaken, he went to Nanga Semujan twice.

“However, he passed away before the project could take place. The plan to build the road will proceed soon in honour of his deeds,” he said when officiating at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new longhouse site for Rumah Jimmy Jarau at Nanga Lakah here on Monday.

The late Masing had been very instrumental in pushing for a road to be built from Nanga Jagau to Nanga Semujan when he was still around.

He said the government must build the road to honour sacrifices of longhouse residents from Ulu Ngemah who were displaced and later regrouped under Rascom during the communist insurgency era in the 1970s.

Building the road was the least the state and federal governments could do for those affected, the late Masing had said.

Meanwhile, Anyi also updated the longhouse residents on the progress of a road project from Nanga Ngungun to Nanga Jagau under Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), which has now reached slightly beyond Nanga Mawi.

“The project was facing delay due to land issues in the Pendam Bungkang area.

“After a series of discussions, five owners of land in the area eventually agreed to let the government build a road on their land,” he said.

Also present were Anyi’s wife Gelim Utan, Tuai Rumah Jimmy Jarau, Tuai Rumah Lakun Laga, Tuai Rumah Solomon Jilin and others.