PBS, STAR to officially discuss on establishing understanding and cooperation

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 16): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) have reached an agreement to commence official discussions on the establishment of understanding and cooperation.

PBS Secretary-General Datuk Julita Majungki and STAR Secretary-General Datuk Edward Linggu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The discussions will be based on the following principles:

1. To respond to calls from the grassroot for both parties to foster a strong and sustainable cooperation for the unity of the multiracial population

2. As a follow-up to a proposal on the above before the 2020 state general election.

3. To increase support and further strengthen Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

The decision to commence these official discussions was reached in a meeting between the leaders of both parties on November 15.

In these discussions, both parties have entrusted five leaders to represent their respective parties.

PBS will be represented by Julita, Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Women’s Chief Datin Malianah Ugau and Youth Chief Christoper Mandut.

Meanwhile, STAR will be represented by its Vice-President/Strategic Director Dr Paul Porodong, Edward, Information Chief Datuk Jalumin Bayogoh, Women’s Movement Chief Datuk Flovia Ng and Youth Chief Kong Soon Chai.

Julita and Edward said the first official meeting will be held soon.

At the STAR Sabah National Convention in July, this year,

Sabah STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan had spoken about the wish of the party to merge with PBS.

He said that there had been positive vibes and reactions and talks within both parties, and they had received positive feedback from PBS.

Jeffrey said that it was possible for the merger to materialise before the next State election.