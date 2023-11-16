Premier: 80 devt projects worth RM368.6 mln in Serian expected to be completed by end of 12MP

KUCHING (Nov 16): A total of 80 development projects with a ceiling cost of RM368.6 million in Serian Division are expected to be completed by the end of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) or during the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the plan.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said out of the 80 projects, four of which are non-physical projects, 34 or 42 per cent have been completed, 12 or 15 per cent are still in various implementation stages while the remaining 30 projects are still in the planning stage.

“This means by the end of 12MP including the MTR, we should be able to implement all the 80 projects,” he said.

Abang Johari disclosed this at a press conference after chairing the fifth State Development Coordination Committee meeting in Serian Conference Centre today.

At the press conference, Abang Johari stated that the state government has allocated RM1.03 billion to upgrade and enhance water supply in Serian under the 12MP.

He, however, said that the water supply upgrades cannot be completed by 2025, which is the end of 12MP, because of accessibility issues.

“We are not able to finish by 2025, which is the end of 12MP, but it can go beyond one or two years, because there are a lot of massive project implementations in villages as well as to make sure the water supply reaches the target areas,” he explained.

On a related matter, Abang Johari suggested that a waste disposal site utilising modern technology or devices needs to be developed in Serian Division to accommodate the increasing amount of waste at present.

According to him, Serian produced about 4,000 tonnes of waste per month.

“If there is too much rubbish in Serian, there would be no tourists coming here. So, we have to manage the waste.

“I suggest Serian and Samarahan have statistics for their waste products so it could be managed scientifically with modern devices. This is what we want for the future,” said Abang Johari.

He said now there is a system where wastes can be separated into biodegradable waste and non-biodegradable waste.

“This means we go for the circular economy where the waste will become energy. So, we might as well start now.

“The statistics are important for us to locate and make it economically feasible to have a modern waste management,” he added.

At the meeting, Abang Johari also mentioned that he had requested the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) to utilise their mechanism to monitor ongoing development projects in Serian.