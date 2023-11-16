Sarawakian-made SE Asia’s first Transit Signal Priority system now operational along Kch-Samarahan Expressway

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 16): Southeast Asia’s first Transit Signal Priority (TSP) system is now in operation along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway at the ILP and Sarawak Heart Centre roundabouts.

According to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, the system, developed by a Sarawakian company, is meant to regulate traffic along the expressway which will soon have an Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system plying it.

“With this TSP, it enables traffic lights to go green for the ART whenever the ART passes any intersection along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

“I was told this TSP is also the first of its kind installed at any road in Southeast Asia,” he told reporters after witnessing its proof-of-concept (POC) exercise today.

He also praised the Sarawakian company for having the ability to create the system especially designed to accommodate ART and the traffic along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

“It’s nice to see the TSP being developed by a local Sarawakian company. That shows the capability of our local Sarawakians here,” he added.

The TPS system allows the regulation of traffic between regular traffic and mass transit vehicles at intersections or junctions.

The system is most commonly associated with buses, but can also be used along tram/streetcar or light rail lines, especially those that mix with or conflict with general vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile Uggah also praised the developers of the dedicated ART lane construction project along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, especially the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak for being able to carry out the POC earlier than expected.

“They promised to do the exercise by the end of this month (November) but they nevertheless managed to do it today,” he said.

Also present during the POC witnessing were Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos and officials from JKR Sarawak and Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd.